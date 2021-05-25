LISTEN: Prosit Ministru! 🍋 Ċikku L-Poplu’s Latest Satirical Song Deserves 40,000 Plays

If there’s one new Maltese song you listen to today, let it be this: Ċikku l-Poplu ‘s latest piano banger, Prosit Ministru.

Have you ever found yourself surrounded by haters who just don’t understand that everything they say is irrelevant when faced with a bunch of lemon emojis? Then boy do I have a treat for you.

This is by far not the first foray into social and political commentary for Alex Vella Gregory – as can be easily deduced from that stage-name. But after a year of crazy news and months ahead of a rumoured early election, there couldn’t have been a better time to release a track like this.

Filled to the brim with satirical jabs at online trolls, political haters and even a cheeky reference of yours truly, Prosit Ministru is guaranteed to make you chuckle no matter what your allegiances may be.

And if you get angry, hey; just listen to the chorus one more time and keep telling yourself “erbgħin elf”.

