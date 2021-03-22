Locked In The Loft! Maltese Musicians Team Up For Three Day Studio Binge, And They Documented It All

A Maltese musician has defied the parameters of the creative process by forcing himself to write, record and produce, in collaboration with others, five songs in just three days.

While most of us were told to stay inside, Chris Birdd willingly did so and booked himself into the studio alongside drummer Dan Said and musician Lordloopstation.

Not knowing what to expect, the three musicians began working on new music, recording live drums, guitars, keys and vocals – and the end product is now being documented in a five-part series of live performances as well as a documentary detailing the whole experience.

“We spent most of the first day setting up drums and spent the third day filming the performances of all the songs we wrote,” Birdd told Lovin Malta.

“So by the end of it we only had around 10 hours to work on the music,” he said.

The documentary not only showcases the three-day journey in the studio but delves into the relationship and chemistry between the three musicians, giving some context and understanding as to how they managed to pull this project together.

And the first of the live performances is already out.

Slow Down is an acoustic track with a pleasant groove, welcoming piano melody and easy backbeat topped off with Birdd’s signature vocals.

“The other tracks are set to be released soon. I definitely see this project happening again, and I’ve got an insane idea for it. I cannot say too much right now, but if all goes to plan, this could be one of the biggest opportunities available to Maltese musicians,” he said.

