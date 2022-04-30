Love, Sports And Everything In Between: Check Out These Four New Tracks By Maltese Artists

Some OG Maltese musicians have been at it again, releasing some quality bangers in this week’s music round-up. From The Travellers’ new single to Ira Losco’s official track for Malta’s Special Olympics Invitational Games… check them out below:

1. The Travellers: Fejn Mar il-Kwiet The Travellers have hit us with “Fejn Mar il-Kwiet”, including a music video release on 18th April, 2022. In the song, they say that at times it seems that although we speak and discuss the preservation of nature, respect towards each other, better governance, the appreciation of our heritage, and preservation of our language, it just stops at that. It just stops at words, at discussions, and the wheel just keeps on turning as it always has with no fundamental change ever happening. Or at least that is how it feels. “Fejn mar il-kwiet? Li qatt ma konna famuzi ghalih!” (Where is the quiet for which we were so famous?)

2. Glen Vella: TAGĦNA 2 Glen Vella launches a new song called TAGĦNA 2 composed by Mark Attard (Kram). The song is about the dreams and desires of a person who will one day find the love of his life. It was produced by Luke Grech and his team at Corner House Studios. The song was released under the German brand CAP-Sounds. This rhythmic song is accompanied by a music video made by Tribe under the direction of Olwyn Jo Saliba and shot at the residence of the legendary Maltese singer, Renato Micallef.

3. Ira Losco: Going For Gold Going For Gold: the official song for the Special Olympics Invitational Games, which are due to be held in Malta this coming May, has been launched. Presenter John Bundy recounted how Malta’s pop princess Ira Losco had long wanted to create a song specifically for the event, but it was left in the pipeline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Losco and songwriter Howard Keith Debono welcomed the initiative with open arms, collaborating together to present a final product, which was nothing short of a banger.

(Bonus) 4. Brendan Ball and the Malta Trumpet Academy: Crown [Stormzy Cover] Something a little different on the list, this time around. After establishing a trumpet school in Malta, Brendan Ball, a member of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra worked together with students to release a new single (and a video too). “The kids work incredibly hard and are becoming really good players,” Ball said. Lovin Malta is all about homegrown music talent, and now, trumpet and orchestral enthusiasts can enjoy this little treat for the ears.