Luke Chappell Becomes First Musician To Surpass Five Million Streams On LA-Based Record Label

Former X Factor contestant and local heartthrob Luke Chappell has just surpassed the five million stream milestone with his hit single, Lonely Again. The emotional pop anthem was released last October after Chappell put pen to paper with LA-based record label BangersOnly Music.

While many anticipated that this move would boost the island boy’s appeal to an international audience, hitting five million streams is no easy feat, especially for a debut track on a new label.

Moreover, Lonely Again is the first song off BangerOnly’s compilation album (BangersOnly Volume 1) to reach that milestone, showing just how talented the local singer is even when featured alongside international singers and stars. “This is the first song from the album to reach that mark and it couldn’t come from a more deserving guy!” BangersOnly said.

"Luke came into BangersOnly Vol. 1 as one of the lesser established artists who gave us a chance to do something special with his music and we could not be more proud of what this song and Luke has done," the label said. BangersOnly shared Chappell's success to its over one million followers across both YouTube and Instagram. When last speaking to Lovin Malta, Chappell hinted at the potential of a future in LA depending on the success of the record deal… and given how well it's done so far, could we actually see the island boy take over LA?