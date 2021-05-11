Malta’s Last Virtual Festival? Tinymono Announces Vibrant Livestream Line Up Featuring Local And International Acts

It may still be a while until we can gather en masse to celebrate live music, but let’s also celebrate the fact that this might be Malta’s last online virtual festival for the time being. Tinymono Festival is coming back to your screens for a second time on 16th May featuring an eclectic lineup of local and international artists performing via livestream – a throwback to the good old lockdown days!

“In light of the ongoing situation, musicians have been left completely helpless. We, as musicians, have taken the opportunity up to aid in the way we know best, by bringing artists together on our virtual stage for a series of acts,” the festival said in a statement. The online festival features vibrant acts from an array of musical genres, from Luke Chappell to Fill The Void and Melusine to I.You, which means that there’s something for everyone come 16th May.

Each act will be given a 15-minute performance window where they'll put on display their best tracks while you dance the night away from the comfort of your living room – wine in hand, of course! And for all we know, this very well could be the last virtual festival held in Malta with everything set to open over the summer period. It has been a tough year for musicians and music lovers alike, who have had to adapt to a digital format in light of the ongoing pandemic. But with one virtual festival left, maybe it's a good time to reminisce on all the livestreams we've tuned into over the past year and welcome a new chapter where singing and dancing in a field with hundreds of people is once again acceptable.