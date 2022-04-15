Malta’s Own Shaun Farrugia And International DJ Martin Garrix Drop Latest Track

“I am crying, in disbelief of what is happening to me right now.. I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long and to sit here with Martin Garrix on a boat in Amsterdam singing our first record is mad,” Farrugia said in a social media post.

Malta’s very own artist Shaun Farrugia has dropped his latest track together with international artist Martin Garrix.

The song ‘Starlight’ dropped yesterday, with the track now being available for streaming on music platforms.

Back in January, he even made it to the UK’s top 10 list with Sigala – ranking at number 7 with the track ‘Melody’.

Farrugia is signed to Polydor Records, a British-German record label hosting an incredible roster of international superstars such as Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga.

Farrugia started out his career at just 22-years-old when he sold all his valuables, moved to London and scored a meeting with the famous British DJ Sigala.

Have you listened to the new song?