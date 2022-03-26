Maltese Artists Are At It Again: Get Vibing With The Hottest New Releases Across The Island

Good news people. Malta’s stellar artists have been at it again, hitting us with some brand, spanking new releases that are sure to make our day that much better. With Malta’s general election conquering the majority of our talk and thoughts, having a listen to these new tracks can potentially give us a much-needed escape from all the chaos. If you missed any of these releases, you definitely should feast your ears on the following.

1. One11’s new music video for ‘Distance’ Rapper CJ Cordina – a.k.a. One11 – released a music video for the song: ‘Distance’ from the album ‘Through The Storm’. The clip features some strong visuals, with some scenes at Malta’s old prison site at Corradino. The track is sure to make its way to the top of the playlist of any Maltese rap lover looking to vibe to something new.

2. DiggerThings release ‘Time Will Tell’ There’s something for rock and metal lovers too after DiggerThings released their new track with ‘Metal God’ Tim “Ripper” Owens. A track titled ‘Time Will Tell’. The song is the band’s seventh single. ‘Time Will Tell’ sends us on a rocky journey and will have us reflect on times of healing from past failures and deceits. “Ripper” tears in with some mighty vocals – with lyrics written by David Torregiani (the band’s guitarist) and penned by Nigel “Noogie” Buttigieg. On bass and drums, we’ve got Robert Galea and David Depasquale, the latter of whom was also on production.

3. Myles Azzopardi releases ’27’ The release is the first single of a new project mixed and mastered by Malta’s very own DJ Mac. Something totally different from what we’re used to hearing. With a mash-up of elements of rock music, hip hop, and electronica, added with some neat rhymes, the track is sure to reel you in with its distinct and unique appeal. Definitely worth a listen.

4. Gaia releases ‘Eye For An Eye’ Good news! Gaia’s back with one hell of a catchy track. One listen of ‘Eye For An Eye’ and you’ll be sure to have the track play and re-play in your mind till the day’s end. The track garnered praise from many fans of Malta’s young talent. And rightly so. Gaia’s new release is uplifting and lively and will hit you in that sweet spot.

5. MATT BLXCK releases ‘Come Around’ (Gin&Tonic Remix) And if nasty beats are your thing, then MATT BLXCK’s new release ‘Come Around’ is definitely one track that needs your attention. With a combination of some mesmerizing build-ups culminating in a breakdown of beats simply designed to get you moving, it was impossible for us not to include this track in our fiery round-up.

6. Toby Farrugia and Sam Heavens release ‘Part Of Your Love’ And now for something a little softer, but both lively and catchy nevertheless. Toby Farrugia and Sam Heaven’s release: ‘Part Of Your Love’ is accompanied with some awesome visuals, as you can see in the music video below. Just the type of track you need for any occasion, whether it’s cruising in your car, or breaking a move in a club.

7. No Garden One Dragon Release ‘Ferneżija’ We got something with some Maltese vocals for you too. No Garden One Dragon has released their single: ‘Ferneżija’, and it’s as good as the name promises. Featuring some slick guitar riffs mashed with some quick-paced bass rhythm, the song promises a rock-style vibe with that twang of Maltese vocals we all know and love. Put this on your Spotify playlist, now.