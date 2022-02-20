Maltese Artists Get Us Grooving With Some Hot New Releases This Week

Trying times have accompanied the music industry in Malta, with pandemic regulations all but forcing the island’s talented musicians from going about their craft. But make no mistake, Malta’s artists are still hitting those tracks. So get your ears ready for feasts with some of Malta’s brand, spanking new tracks, just in this week.

1. Feds EP, Feds Feds released a self-titled EP, pioneering her own distinct sound infused with a hint of pop. The EP follows three singles previously released ahead of this project. Since moving to the UK in 2013, Feds has split her time between songwriting/producing and radio production. Recently participating in X Factor Malta’s Season 3, this EP is released at the perfect time to summarise this chapter of life. The singles have all been charted on Malta’s Bay Radio local charts, nominated for Vibe FM’s top 100, and played on Andrew Marston’s BBC Introducing Show various times. The latest single ‘Somewhere In Between’, hones in on Feds’ production ability – showcasing a more alternative and darker sound whilst ‘I Feel Nothing’ strips it all back and reveals a more vulnerable individual. The EP is currently available on all streaming platforms.

2. Never Enough, ANT and Luke Chappell ANT and Luke Chappell have released another hit single Friday 18th February. After the huge success of their massive collaboration: Hopes, the two artists have returned with their new dance track: Never Enough. Never enough is an uplifting, catchy, and energetic track made to hit the audience in the sweet spot. An infectious track you can blast out at full volume with the top down whilst on a road trip.

3. For You, Kersten Graham Together with Matthew James, Kersten Graham launched his new single on Valentine’s Day, and it’s everything we’ve hoped for. His distinct melancholic guitar work was inspired by an idea he had back in 2017, which now saw him convey the feelings of love life struggles. Something we can’t help but relate to. It’s just the comfort-type song you need to carry you through the down times…

4. Guilty Love, Kelsey Bellante Bellante was the first local artist to sign with Gozo’s Gilkicker Music, who entered in a partnership with Dumonde Records – a London-based label backed by a member of the popular band, Bastille. The Maltese musician was expected to release her first single Guilty Love in September followed by two more singles before the end of the year. A little late, but the song made its way to Spotify on 14th February 2022 – Valentine’s Day. It was well worth the wait, with the track sporting the smooth vibe she’s known to conjure by way of her music. Simple, catchy, and fun: have a listen, and thank us later.

4. Dancin, Eddie Fresco And for those with a taste for Hip-Hp, Eddie Fresco’s got you covered with his new release – Dancin. Based in Czech Republic for a time, with the country proving to be big fans of the Maltese rapper’s work when he toured there in 2020, he’s made a name for himself across local borders. But he’s back, and you just have to get on this track – ASAP.

6. Needs And Wants, Where It’s ATT & Rich DietZ Where It’s ATT has remixed for labels such as EMI, made waves on BBC Radio 1, iHeartRadio, and have performed over 400 gigs internationally across Australasia & Europe. Their new release, alongside Rich DietZ, Needs And Wants, has hit home with a low-key, sinister beat that will get you moving. Probably without even realising.