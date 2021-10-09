Maltese DJ And Producer Edd Gets Massive Shout Out On BBC Radio 1
Maltese DJ and Producer Edd just got a massive shout-out on English radio station BBC Radio 1.
The local artist was featured on the radio show last night with another one of his unreleased tracks.
“An artist I am very excited about, Edd, from Malta, he’s got such a bright future ahead of him, 21 and doing big things. Pete Tong is a fan, he’s basically got the seal of approval,” said the host of the radio show, Sarah Story.
The artist previously made his debut with Patrick Topping’s label with the release of a three-song EP earlier this year in April, titled Neon Tokyo. He recently released another single in September, titled Purple.
Edd has been pursuing DJ’ing since 2013 and is locally managed by District.
