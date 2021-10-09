Maltese DJ And Producer Edd Gets Massive Shout Out On BBC Radio 1

Maltese DJ and Producer Edd just got a massive shout-out on English radio station BBC Radio 1.

The local artist was featured on the radio show last night with another one of his unreleased tracks.

“An artist I am very excited about, Edd, from Malta, he’s got such a bright future ahead of him, 21 and doing big things. Pete Tong is a fan, he’s basically got the seal of approval,” said the host of the radio show, Sarah Story.