Maltese DJ Edd Makes His Debut On Patrick Topping’s Label With Release Of Vibrant Three-Track EP

A global pandemic isn’t ideal for anyone, especially musicians, who have been away from the centre stage, beaming concert lights and euphoric crowds for over a year now.

But when life hands you a lemon, you make lemonade, and Maltese DJ and producer Edd has done just that with the release of his three-track EP, Neon Tokyo.

Neon Tokyo was released on Trick – the record label run by one of the UK’s hottest DJs and producers, Patrick Topping, who has ventured to Malta on numerous occasions, but is better known for his gigs at Tomorrowland, Awakenings and Winter Music Conference.