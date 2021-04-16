Maltese DJ Edd Makes His Debut On Patrick Topping’s Label With Release Of Vibrant Three-Track EP
A global pandemic isn’t ideal for anyone, especially musicians, who have been away from the centre stage, beaming concert lights and euphoric crowds for over a year now.
But when life hands you a lemon, you make lemonade, and Maltese DJ and producer Edd has done just that with the release of his three-track EP, Neon Tokyo.
Neon Tokyo was released on Trick – the record label run by one of the UK’s hottest DJs and producers, Patrick Topping, who has ventured to Malta on numerous occasions, but is better known for his gigs at Tomorrowland, Awakenings and Winter Music Conference.
For Edd, the release of the EP on such a highly-acclaimed label opens new doors and opportunities for his music to reach the ears and hearts of house lovers across the globe.
Neon Tokyo has been described as colourful, vibrant and catchy – everything you’d want in a house EP weeks before the summer season starts.
The title cut is sprinkled with tantalising build-ups with the addition of hypnotic vocoder cox halfway through the track.
Once warmed up, the audience is introduced to track two, Juggernaut Sound, which combines orchestral hits and glitched-out FC to create a pumped-up house bomb.
The last track, Rona Lisa, works with wonky bass and stiff percussion through unruly sections to create an unexpected but welcomed journey.
Neon Tokyo is not only a showcase of local talent, but it marks a new chapter for Edd, who now joins a fraternity of emerging talent over at Topping’s label, Trick.
