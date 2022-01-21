LISTEN: Maltese DJ Drops Major Release Under Pete Tong-Linked Record Label
Maltese DJ and producer Edd is continuing to establish himself as one of the hottest names in music with the release of a new track under a major international record label linked to Pete Tong.
You can have a listen to it right here.
The song, Mama Used To Say, is a joint production between Sony Music and Three Six Zero recordings. The latter was founded by Mark Gillespie, who manages artists like Calvin Harris.
Legendary DJ Pete Tong is the current President of Three Six Zero recordings, whose team was avidly scouting the Maltese rising star.
Tong was one of the earliest supporters of Harris, playing the Scottish producer’s track, The Girls, on BBC Radio 1 back in 2006. A move that garnered heaps of industry attention, and one which kickstarted his career.
Edd has scored a major achievement after being named by BBC Radio 1 as one of its top ten future dance stars of the year.
It wasn’t the first time Edd was featured on BBC Radio 1, either.
Last October, the radio show featured one of his unreleased tracks, with Sarah Story saying she is very excited about the young artist and that he has “such a bright future” ahead of him.
The artist previously made his debut with Patrick Topping’s label with the release of a three-song EP last year, titled Neon Tokyo. He recently released another single in September, titled Purple.
How proud are we of this up-and-coming local talent?