LISTEN: Maltese DJ Drops Major Release Under Pete Tong-Linked Record Label

Maltese DJ and producer Edd is continuing to establish himself as one of the hottest names in music with the release of a new track under a major international record label linked to Pete Tong.

You can have a listen to it right here.

The song, Mama Used To Say, is a joint production between Sony Music and Three Six Zero recordings. The latter was founded by Mark Gillespie, who manages artists like Calvin Harris.

Legendary DJ Pete Tong is the current President of Three Six Zero recordings, whose team was avidly scouting the Maltese rising star.

Tong was one of the earliest supporters of Harris, playing the Scottish producer’s track, The Girls, on BBC Radio 1 back in 2006. A move that garnered heaps of industry attention, and one which kickstarted his career.