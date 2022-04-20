د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese Events Company Teams Up With World-Renowned Brand For Costa Del Sol Festival

Local events company 356 Entertainment are teaming up with the world-renowned Ultra festival to deliver an incredible musical experience at the Costa Del Sol.

Adam Beyer, Afrojack, KSHMR and Oliver Heldens will be headlining the beachside festival, leading the way in a packed roster with some of the world’s best DJs.

Taking place on 20th August, Ultra Beach will be taking over the Costa Del Sol, the sun-soaked seaside Spanish area that’s known for its  beautiful landscapes, fabulous beaches, and delicious food

You can find your tickets over here. It’s going to be a jam-packed event so make sure you get in early! 

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

