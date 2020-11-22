Maltese Metal Act Exposes Streaming Hardships After Spotify Payout $26.96 For Debut Album

Maltese metalcore act Decline The Fall has taken to social media to explain the reasons why they haven’t uploaded their debut album on streaming platforms yet, citing the pitfalls and poor return on investment it brings.

It’s the side of the music industry you seldom hear of but the reality is that streaming services can suck the life and revenue out of bands.

⁠”Releasing a good album requires a lot of hard work, money, and dedication from all the members. Even though none of us are here for the money, we’ve kept this band alive just with our passion so far and we’ll keep doing so until we can.

“We’re still using these social media platforms because we feel like we have to due to the current situation, but it doesn’t mean we’re being rewarded for it,” the band said on Facebook.

The metalcore band released its debut album, Our Own Demise, last September followed by a life-changing move to Slovenia in order to pursue their dreams as musicians – once the pandemic is over.

However, despite producing a solid album, the band hasn’t seen a worthy return of investment and has refrained from uploading its music to popular streaming sites.

“Our last pay-out from Spotify was $26.96 which covers the cost to actually put the songs there in the first place,” it said.

Major streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music have faced scrutiny for their business model and how they pay musicians based on a pro-rata model. This has the adverse effect of unjustly favouring blockbuster pop stars whilst leaving the more underground and niche acts without their fair share of the pie.

It all came to a head when Spotify CEO Daniel EK passed a comment in an interview that musicians need to record music on a more frequent basis to stay on top of the game – a comment perceived to undermine the creative process of an artist.

“We’re not doing this post to attack Spotify, it’s their company but we’re doing this to open some eyes that really want to help musicians and artists in general especially during these times where we can’t even get money from live shows.

“We encourage other bands to voice this problem as it should be and keep educating those who don’t know about it,” Decline The Fall ended.

