Maltese Metal Band Will Join American Deathcore Titans Shadow Of Intent On European Tour

Rising local metal act Haine will get their big international break when they hit the road with some of the most respected deathcore names in the underground music world today.

The Melancholy Europe 2022 tour is headlined by none other than Shadow Of Intent, who have emerged as deathcore heavyweights with the release of their latest album Melancholy, along with Aversions Crown, AngelMaker and The Last Ten Seconds Of Life.

The four bands will be touring Europe and were kind enough to invite local band Haine to join the lineup for two shows in Karlsruhe and Munich.

Shadow Of Intent and Haine developed a rapport after the American deathcore act reviewed the Maltese bands’ first single live on stream, giving it a solid stamp of approval and plenty of praise.

And it seemed like Haine’s music was good enough to earn them a supporting role at back-to-back shows, where they’ll be able to show off their guttural growls, brutal breakdowns and blast beats in front of a crowd of German metalheads.

“Given that we had contact with them, we took the opportunity to reach out to them and see if there’s any possibility of us playing a couple of shows,” Haine told Lovin Malta.

“In a matter of minutes, they messaged us back saying they’d be happy to have us on board!”

With COVID-19 restrictions relaxing across the world, live shows are slowly coming back into the picture with a number of major tours lined up for next year.

For Haine, who launched their debut album earlier this year, touring alongside some of the biggest names in the deathcore scene is truly an honour and a privilege and will set the foundations for a prosperous future in a post-pandemic world.

