د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Starlet Emma Muscat’s Latest Single Has Been Given The Gold Certification

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

It may be a summer hit but Emma Muscat’s latest single is still as popular as ever this festive season after receiving one of the most prestigious accolades in the music world.

The Maltese musician’s latest hit has just been awarded the gold certification, meaning it has sold tens of thousands of copies.

It’s hard to tell how many units were actually sold, with certifications changing from country to country, along with the fact that online streaming has reshaped certification levels, but have no doubt that this is an incredible feat and unheard of from someone in Malta.

Ecstatic, Muscat took to Instagram to thank everyone, from family to friends, for all the support they’ve shown in her journey.

Sangria, featuring Italian rapper Astol, has been streamed over nine million times on Spotify and has over 14 million times on YouTube, making it one of the most viewed Maltese music videos ever.

The song is licensed under Warner Music Group. The label took to Instagram to congratulate the starlet. From what we can tell, the record went gold in Italy, which means that it has sold 35,000 units so far – according to the Federazione Industria Musicale Italiana.

Tag someone who hasn’t listened to Sangria yet!

READ NEXT: So, Who Are The Nine Malta’s Got Talent Finalists?

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK