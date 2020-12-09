Maltese Starlet Emma Muscat’s Latest Single Has Been Given The Gold Certification

The Maltese musician’s latest hit has just been awarded the gold certification, meaning it has sold tens of thousands of copies.

It may be a summer hit but Emma Muscat’s latest single is still as popular as ever this festive season after receiving one of the most prestigious accolades in the music world.

It’s hard to tell how many units were actually sold, with certifications changing from country to country, along with the fact that online streaming has reshaped certification levels, but have no doubt that this is an incredible feat and unheard of from someone in Malta.

Ecstatic, Muscat took to Instagram to thank everyone, from family to friends, for all the support they’ve shown in her journey.

Sangria, featuring Italian rapper Astol, has been streamed over nine million times on Spotify and has over 14 million times on YouTube, making it one of the most viewed Maltese music videos ever.

The song is licensed under Warner Music Group. The label took to Instagram to congratulate the starlet. From what we can tell, the record went gold in Italy, which means that it has sold 35,000 units so far – according to the Federazione Industria Musicale Italiana.

