Watch: Maxine Pace Returns With Fiery Visuals For New Single ‘Lie Lie’

Maxine Pace is back and better than ever with some show-stopping visuals for her latest single, Lie Lie.

Pushing the boundaries both musically and artistically, Maxine has teamed up with local director Steven Levi Vella to create the cutting edge music video for Lie Lie. Taking on more of an edgy tone, both the song and the visuals have collided beautifully to create something that’s never been seen before.

Creating something like this just goes to show how much Maxine has grown and changed, both as an artist and as an individual.