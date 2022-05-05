Watch: Maxine Pace Returns With Fiery Visuals For New Single ‘Lie Lie’
Maxine Pace is back and better than ever with some show-stopping visuals for her latest single, Lie Lie.
Pushing the boundaries both musically and artistically, Maxine has teamed up with local director Steven Levi Vella to create the cutting edge music video for Lie Lie. Taking on more of an edgy tone, both the song and the visuals have collided beautifully to create something that’s never been seen before.
Creating something like this just goes to show how much Maxine has grown and changed, both as an artist and as an individual.
Lie Lie was written by Maxine Pace herself, in collaboration with Matt ‘Muxu’ Mercieca and Cyprian Cassar.
Cassar was also in charge of producing and mixing the track, ensuring that the melody and lyrics work together as one to create something epic.
Choreography of the Lie Lie music video was handled by Michelle Psian, the A-list choreographer and dancer. Working with the likes of Justin Bieber, Cardi B, and even being one of the dancers during Jennifer Lopez’s Superbowl show – Psian is a master dancer.
