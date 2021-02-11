Meet The New Busker! After Six Challenging Months, Maltese Band Announces Former X-Factor Contestant As New Frontman

It has been a challenging six months for everyone, especially The Busker who has been without a gig or a frontman… until now. Dav Jr, the former X-Factor Malta contestant and talented singer, has officially joined the band!

And his introduction to the dynamic trio was an absolute baptism by fire – being thrust into a live music setting at Spazju Kreattiv as the band made its epic return in a collaborative concert over the span of two nights.

In Transition was particularly special for The Busker, not only because it was Dav Jr’s first performance with the guys, but also because it involved all members who collaborated with the band for its upcoming, experimental EP, X. Local pop singer Raquela was present for the show, so was dynamic singer and songwriter Matthew James Borg. Both had appeared on the EP’s already-released tracks, Don’t Tell Me What To Feel and Just A Little Bit More, respectively. Of course Dav Jr was in the house and Matt Black, who collaborated with the new frontman on a previous track titled Maria. And from what we gather from the socially-distance and coronavirus-free two nights, the show was a huge success.

Now, a rejuvenated The Busker is ready to keep the hype train going, bringing their eclectic catalogue to the masses throughout 2021, starting this weekend with a free concert for the Valletta Cultural Agency outside the national library. “The next song will close off the collaborative EP with Dav Jr being the voice behind it, and the band for the foreseeable future,” The Busker told Lovin Malta. Tag someone who loves The Busker!