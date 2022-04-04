Ser Inkun Qed Nistenniek: Mużika Mużika Tickets Are Now Available

A song is a dream your heart sings and these 21 acts will be giving their all on stage with the hopes of being crowned the winner of Mużika Mużika – Festival Kanzunetta Maltija. Produced by Festivals Malta, this festival aims to bring together various genres of Maltese music in a grand celebration of local talent and Maltese songwriting. Taking place over three nights – make sure to mark the 21st to the 23rd April on your calendars.

Kicking things off with the semifinal, a total of 21 contestants will sing their hearts outs on stage. Out of these 21, only 12 will get the opportunity to move on to the finals, so make sure to vote for who you want to win! Next up, on the 22nd April, Mużika Mużika will be celebrating all things Maltese with a night of classics. Bridging the gap between modern sounds and timeless tunes – each act will perform a duet with a guest singer. Make sure you watch The Classics Night until the very end as the finalists who will be going head to head on the next day will be revealed.

Don’t plan anything on Saturday 23rd April as it’s the Mużika Mużika – Festival Kanzunetta Maltija Grand Finals! Switch off your phone, turn up your tv, and don’t miss a second of the action as the 12 finalists will be giving it their all to see who will be crowned the winner. Raymond Bugeja, the Chairman of Festivals Malta says that ‘while the level of talent was impeccable last year, [he is] humbled to say that this year it’s even better. Not only do [they] have diverse genres of music, including pop, reggeaton, rap, blues, etc, but [they] are also seeing an increased interest in the festival’. Opening doors for everyone ‘fresh new talent as well as several established guest artists’ will be taking to the stage to show off their skills this Mużika Mużika.

Being televised on TVM and including a live audience – Mużika Mużika tickets are selling like hotcakes! Get your hands on some tickets via VisitMalta and show your favourite acts some support. Including the winner of Mużika Mużika il-Vjaġġ Ikompli – each act will interpret their original songs accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. With various surprises waiting to be discovered – Mużika Mużika has already unveiled the spectacular stage which is being built especially for this year’s edition.

Let Keith Demicoli, Clare Aguis and Moira Delia guide you through a night of music at this year’s Mużika Mużika – Festival Kanzunetta Maltija.

Get excited for more announcements and surprises coming soon, as Festival Malta has a lot of tricks up its sleeve. Check out their Facebook page to keep updated with all of the latest news. Tag someone who needs to tune in!