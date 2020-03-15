Honestly, we haven’t been this excited since Jomike and Lydon won Malta’s Got Talent.

Happening on the 18th, 19th and 20th March, the show will be broadcast in its entirety on TVM, beaming great and original Maltese music right into your homes.

Mużika Mużika’s – Festival Kanzunetta Maltija is back after eight years missing from the scene – and it’s never been more needed, with so much Maltese talent on the island and so few stages to perform on!

One of the most important festivals for homegrown Maltese music is back, bigger than ever and as socially distanced as can be.

The festival champions the Maltese language like few others do and will feature a roster of seriously talented Maltese contestants.

In spite of its stunted journey over the years, Festival tal-Kanzunetta Maltija has had a significant impact on Maltese music. It’s been a launchpad for several local artists, and its celebration of the national language has always rooted for the performance of Maltese lyrics.

Its most recent edition was back in 2013, whose success had generated a thirst for its continuity among local singers, lyricists, and composers.



This year’s edition will see the participation of 20 semi-finalists – accompanied by the Orchestra – on a purposely built stage over three nights.

With a healthy mix of both established and emerging artists competing for the top prizes, the festival will feature a selection of original songs in Maltese from a variety of genres.

Up for grabs is the first prize of €10,000, as well as €5,000 and €3,000 for those artists placed second and third. An additional €500 will be awarded to all remaining participants, and there are also two prizes for Best Musical Arrangement and Best Interpretation.

The first night of the show will be the main competition for the finals, while the second night is Classics Night, where the participants will be performing oldies-but-goldies alongside local music legends.

The finalists who’ll be competing on the third night for Best Maltese Song shall also be announced.

The songs to be featured in the festival have not been released yet, meaning you absolutely need to tune in and watch to hear their debut – and you definitely don’t want to miss that with all the talent involved in this year’s edition!

A slew of popular presenters and hosts will also be on-site, including Keith Demicoli, Claire Agius Ordway, Lara Azzopardi and Sarah-Lee Zammit. From the backstage, Gianni Zammit and Taryn Mamo Cefai will be keeping us company on social media with all the latest gossip, behind the scenes interviews and much more!

The competition will also be welcoming Eurovision legend Olivia Lewis, Amici star Emma Muscat and Gozitan sensations The Travellers as the show’s guest artists.

So make sure you save the dates and don’t miss out on one of the biggest Maltese musical events of the year!

For more information about the festival and how you can vote for your favourite song, visit the Mużika Mużika website, or follow all the show’s updates on Facebook and Instagram.

