Rapper And Activist Rachelle Deguara Will Contest X Factor Malta: ‘I’m Torn Between Excited And Confused’

Alternative rapper and activist Rachelle Deguara will contest the upcoming third season of X Factor Malta. Deguara, who goes by the stage name of REA, announced the news to her followers this week, saying she’s “torn between excited and confused because I don’t know what I’ve gone and done”. In another post, she said she was overwhelmed by all the support she received. “All I’ve done is apply, not win,” she joked. “Thank you so much for all your support; I’m truly overwhelmed and I’m under a lot of pressure not to disappoint you.”

“I will go there as an artist, not just a singer, and will do my best to provide original content. Let’s wait and see.” REA is well-known in Malta’s alternative music scene, with her songs often carrying strong messages related to her work as an environmental and social justice activist. In 2019, she released Roulette, a song about corruption inspired by Yorgen Fenech’s infamous 17 Black company. She has also involved herself in activism with the pressure gorups Moviment Graffitti and Young Progressive Beings, as well as co-chairing the youth wing of Alternattiva Demokratika.

X Factor Malta’s third season will kick-start on 3rd October, with Howard Keith Debono, Ira Losco, Ivan Grech and Philippa Naudi forming the judging panel and Ben Camille returning as host. The winner will receive €50,000, the largest ever cash prize for a Maltese TV show, but it is unknown whether they will also represent Malta at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest as was the case for the previous two winners. Are you excited for the return of X Factor Malta?