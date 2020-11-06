Return Of The Maltese Gig? Brikkuni To Perform Live To Limited Audience Next Weekend

Days after COVID-19 landed on our shores and triggered a wave of cancellations and closures all around Malta, the launch of Brikkuni’s fourth full-length album had to be taken online .

Brikkuni, one of the biggest alternative bands on the island, will actually be performing live next weekend, in what will definitely be delayed gratification for their cancelled album launch back in March.

Attending concerts and preparing for gigs is something many artists and fans all around the world have had to forget for nearly all of 2020, but Malta is set to experience a dose of 2019 nostalgia for a couple of nights.

Spread across three days in mid-November, the performances will see the band perform to a limited crowd at the capital’s Spazju Kreattiv… with more tickets being available for a “virtual audience” to join in.

Explaining that all the necessary security measures “for these tough times” will be taken, the band also broke the news that Italian duo Edgar Allan Paul will also be performing on the night.

Of course, these are weird and unpredictable times we’re living in, and a week could spell anything from the largest infection spike ever to significant drop in virus cases.

Because of this, Brikkuni have already reassured their fans that, “in the case of the concert or livestream having to be cancelled because of new government directives, all sold tickets will be refunded”.

Information on the three nights and how to get tickets can be found here for the live performances and here for the livestream.

In the meantime, you can get in the mood by streaming Brikkuni’s new album on Spotify.

