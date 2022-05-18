Hip Hop, Metal And So Much More: Malta’s Iconic Rock The South Festival Is Finally Back

One of the islands most sought after festivals is back after a long and painstaking two-year hiatus. Welcoming thousands of music fans at Zion in Marsaskala, the time has come once again to Rock the South! Celebrating their 9th edition, this comeback should be one that goes down in the history books. With hundreds of bands performing and a Silent Disco tent also set up at the festival, you will definitely find the stage that matches your vibe. Expect explosive sounds and rocking riffs as the line-up will showcase Maltese talent who are making it in the alternative scene, some foreign acts will also be gracing these stages.

Featuring a line-up of countless cool sounds, Iggor Cavalera, the former drummer of metal stalwarts Sepultura will be taking to the main stage to close Rock the South off in style. Get ready for an experience like no other, with the solo electronic modular headline set he has in the works. But so much more international talent will be gracing the stage before that, such as The Joy Hotel, Rambler, Balothizer, Indubstry, Zkeletonz and Chris Birdd. But, let’s not forget about all of the funky Maltese bands that will also take to the stage. Beangrowers, BNI, Brodu, Nomad Son, Manatapu, RAS, Eddie Fresco, Beesqueze, Eyes to Argus, The Velts, Pyramid Suns, Align The Tide, BILA, Bark Bark Disco, Freedom Fighters, A Broken Design, 400ppm, Lady Lizard, Caro Etern, Grotium, Double Standard, Bennie Blue, Five Yeard From Now, Amplifier, Edgar Allan Paul, Goldstein and A Black White Satellite will be rocking all night long.

Gracing the Silent Disco stage a whole eclectic line-up is in the works. Acts like Ly Foulidis, Ayn II Widen, Emme Woods, Joon, Radju ĦAJ, KNTRL, Sam Christie, Hearts Beating in Time, Cher Camilleri, Micheal Azzopardi, Robert Farrugia, Ben Mifsud Joslin, Timothy Garret, JC.B, Tempju, Elisa Von Brockdorf, Gh⊕s††, Anti- and Estranyesa. Some DJs will also be taking to stage with a whole set of bangers just waiting to get you moving. Keep an eye out as Black Plague, Aidan Somers, MIB Crew and the Rock the South Crew will each have their time at the turntable.

Happening soon, make sure you get your hands on some tickets from here as they’ll all be gone soon! The South will be buzzing with good vibes and fun times as Rock the South will happen from July 8th until 10th. Rock the South would not be possible without the help of Festivals Malta, Browns Pharmacy, Cisk, Ziggi rolling papers, Jagermeister Malta, Amrita foot care and wellness centre, Prs for Music, Urban Valley Resort and Spa, White Noise, TSS Sound System, Trackage Scheme, Kewn records and Zion bar. Huge shoutout goes out to Andy Vella who designed the Rock the South graphics and also worked with huge artists such as The Cure and Mogwai. Tag someone who’s excited to Rock the South!