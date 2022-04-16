Maltese artists have been at it again, working hard in the dark to give us some awesome tunes to vibe to. This week has us going from metal to electronica, and everything in-between as Lovin Malta has hand-picked five new releases that you absolutely must listen to. Check them out below:

1. Skald release ‘ Gwernika ’ Starting off with a touch of some fine Maltese artistry, we’ve got ‘Gwernika’, a new release by Skald, a song which is inspired by Pablo Picasso’s painting: Guernica. The song is about war and its effect on soldiers, which is where the title and the reference to Picasso’s painting come from. In their track, Skald has perfected the balance between a modern and contemporary approach to music, where progressive, acoustic strings are led with some fine guitar work, and rather unique percussion instruments that give the song that originality. We at Lovin’ loved this track, a more than worthy mention in this music round-up.

2. Delirium release ‘ War Is Blood ’ Our next track remains on the theme of war, but on a different genre altogether. Delirium has brought in the heat with some good old, fashioned metal with ‘War Is Blood’, released on 25th March. The song is all about the effects of war on mental health and addresses issues like propaganda and the manipulation of the young into hitting the battlefield. Some downright hardcore growling on vocals, with a melodic hardcore rhythm, made up of some sweet guitar licks, background piano/organ is right up the alley of any Maltese metal lover. And you should put this on your playlists immediately.

3. Minute To Midnight release ‘ Bloodline ’ Many may remember the musical duo from their stunning rise to fifth place in X Factor Malta season two. Their appearance on the show had left Maltese music lovers yearning for more, and now they have it: Minute to Midnight’s first original song. If you want to listen to some stunning synchronised vocals that weave some dark pop through their own unique melody, then you simply have to give this a listen. Samira (19) and Julian (20) have truly outdone themselves with this one. This song is just the first fruit of the post-pandemic, which forced the two inseparable girls to spend three months apart. A time that served to exploit the inspiration and grit to work on new material. As for the music video…

4. Relikc releases ‘ Chemicals ’ feat Pamela Bezzina Relikc and Pamela Bezzina’s new song (and music video) ‘Chemicals’ is a catchy, soulful ballad that will make itself a mainstay in those quiet, chill nights spent home… perhaps over some wine. Featuring Pamela Bezzina, who has an established Soul and Gospel background, the artists have gone and launched a banger. The music video was filmed at the Archaeological Museum in Valletta in collaboration with Heritage Malta and features a string quartet alongside the band and singer. A truly wonderful amalgamation of artistry that satisfies all the senses. We need more of this music, sooner rather than later.

5. Shaun Farrugia and Martin Garrix release ‘Starlight‘ Malta’s very own artist Shaun Farrugia has dropped his latest track together with the man, the myth, the legend himself: Martin Garrix. Never before has Malta’s name flown so high in the world of music as Farrugia has collaborated with one of the biggest names in the industry. The song ‘Starlight’ dropped on 14th April, with the track now being available for streaming on music platforms. You just can’t give this one a miss. Check it out, now.

6. Cher Camilleri releases ‘Ma Rajtnix‘ And now for something a little softer, but both lively and catchy nevertheless. Ma Rajtnix is the second single by Maltese singer and songwriter Cher Camilleri. It forms part of her sonic debut album set to be released later this year via Ultralow Music. The song is a simple representation of all the artist represents. A high-tempo tune for some chill vibes. And a music video to match.

Bonus: Belau release ‘Dreamstate‘ feat Akacia Although not Maltese, Belau is one of the most promising electronica newcomers around the European music scene, having more than 200 live performances in 25 countries. Their debut LP, “The Odyssey” won the Hungarian Grammy in the ‘best electronic music album’ category. Belau’s new electronic release comes with a music video that gives Malta some love. Scenes of Malta’s silent city, Mdina, and multiple shots were taken across the distinct shores of the country’s beaches. Alongside some chill electronica rhythm, the production is one, true work of art.