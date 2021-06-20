Summer Singles! Maltese Artists Have Dropped A Bunch Of New Music Before The Sunny Season Begins

Summer is just one day away, and there’s a lot to be celebrating right now. Malta is recording single-digit COVID-19 cases (sometimes even zero), people are starting to have social lives again, and there’s plenty of good music to go around. A number of local artists have dropped new tracks before the summer season officially begins, which means it’s time to update your playlist because we’re gearing up for a great few months ahead.

1. Nick Morales – People Of The Sea Alternative stalwart Nick Morales has penned an emotional, acoustic ballad dedicated to the countless people who cross the Mediterranean in search of greener pastures, many of who perish on the treacherous journey. The acoustic track ebbs and flows as it carries listeners through the motions and motifs of the track, accompanied by subtle African percussion. The track is accompanied by visuals that tell the tales of migrants’ crossing and images of the perilous journey along with hard-hitting facts of the ugly truth.

2. Matthew James – Round And Round Matthew James ventured into his darker musical side on his 33rd birthday with the release of Round and Round. Accompanied by a black and white music video, the track presents the listener with the option to think about decisions in their life and to not simply follow the beaten path. A rather raw track with a simple yet engaging sound, Round and Round is yet another impressive track released by the prolific musician.

3. Airport Impressions – Waiting For Paradise Beloved Maltese alt-rock troupe Airport Impressions returned to play Scotland’s Midstock Festival earlier this month, performing their highly-anticipated new single, Waiting For Paradise. The return to Midstock combined with the release of the new singly feels both timely and synonymous to the paradise we are all wanting to return to following the tumultuous COVID-19 year. In addition to the single, Airport Impressions also plans to release its first live album this summer. “We recorded and filmed our first live Airport Impressions album. We brought together a dynamic team of professionals to deliver an unusual live performance of some new and old songs. More on that soon,” said frontman Errol Sammut.

4. Amber – 1991 Maltese singer Amber celebrated her 30th birthday with the release of an album aptly titled ‘1991’. 1991 features 12 tracks including her latest single ‘Put Away which reached the number one spot on the local charts. The album has a 90s pop feel infused with other styles that compliment Amber’s unique vocal tones. “Working on this album has been a wonderful journey. Getting to write my own music and experiment with different music genres has definitely helped me grow as an artist,” Amber said.

5. Raquela – Lo Voglio Maltese singer Raquela teamed up with Italian composer Marco Balbinot and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra with the release of her latest track, Lo Voglio. The angelic track is about a vow taken by two people who have fallen in love and who wish to celebrate their love in marriage. The music video for Lo Voglio was shot in Robert Sammut Hall and filmed by Matthew Muscat Drago.

6. Jillian Jade – Daydreaming Maltese singer Jillian Jade has released a ‘cheeky’ song about falling in love with someone who is already in a relationship. Daydreaming is a contemporary pop song with a chill-lofi vibe, accompanied by a music video featuring Jillian daydreaming across various spots around the Maltese islands.

7. Vintage Brew – Into The Light Local five-piece rock/blues band Vintage Brew has released its debut album, Into The Light. As the world shut down throughout the pandemic, the band retreated to their Naxxar HQ and got writing and recording. The end result is a music of contemporary rock and traditional blues compiled into four energetic and electrifying tracks.

8. Enya Magri – Feelin’ Emerging singer and songwriter Enya Magri dropped Feelin’, a brand new single that serves as the perfect follow-up to her previous releases, Safe Haven and Summer Lights. Magri experimented with a fusion of pop and electronic dance music with Feelin’ and released the track along with a music video directed by Matthew Muscat Drago and featuring renowned performer Damian Buhagiar. The retro vibe lends itself well to the genre and was shot in a private residence, a place which Enya described as “a second home”.

9. Stefan Varga – Paradise Malta-based singer Stefan Varga teamed up with Cyprian Cassar and lyricist Muxu for the release of his latest track, Paradise. Paradise is an empowering track about finding your own paradise once you get rid of the toxicity in your life. The pop version of the song is currently available, with an acoustic rendition coming out soon, followed by a music video.

10. Charlene Rae – L-Isbaħ Fjura A New York native living in Gozo, Charlene Rae has combined her love for the Maltese language and rock music with the release of L-Isbaħ Fjura. Composed by Glen Vella, penned by Emil Calleja Bayliss, and produced by Matteo Depares, L-Isbaħ Fjura is an original song sung in Maltese that Charle Rae describes as a “personal dedication to my father, a man who although left a dark hole in the hearts of many, gave me a lot of courage throughout my life.”

11. CEL&Sacco – Leigh Emerging rock/blues acoustic duo act CEL&Sacco has released its second single, Leigh. Leigh is an intimate and personal song about Sacco’s profound love for her two-year-old son with a highly relatable message to parents who miss quality time with their children.

Tag someone who needs to add these tracks to their playlist