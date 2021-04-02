‘This Is Crazy!’: Maltese Beatboxer’s Music Features On New Netflix Series By The Creators Of Money Heist
It’s downright impossible to find someone in Malta who has yet to hear of Money Heist (or La Casa De Papel). With its action-packed script, unmistakeable soundtrack and colourful group costume ideas, the Netflix series has become an honourary Maltese institution. Now, the island’s close relation to the series just got another wonderful addition.
Known for her hybrid beatboxing-and-singing style, Dana McKeon has been living it up and grinding it out beyond our shores for a while now… but her latest achievement sees the Maltese artist’s songs being featured on the 21st century’s silver screen.
Three of Dana McKeon’s collaborations with UK producer Max Mayers have been featured on Netflix’s Sky Rojo, the latest series by the creators of Money Heist.
“Wow, this is crazy,” the young Maltese artist took to Facebook to announce. “A dream come true!”
“I remember sitting in a little recording studio creating my Beatbox Album a couple of years ago and thinking, ‘What would make this project amazing and meaningful?” Dana reminisced. “So I set a personal intention: To reimagine “mouth music” in the most authentic way possible and create real empowering, badass songs that connect with people all around the world.”
“That’s the energy I put into every single song I wrote and recorded for the album Beatbox Me in collaboration with my friend, Max,” she continued. “Fast forward one year since the release of our album… and we’ve received some super exciting news!”
Three songs by the pair – Earthquake, Ready to Go and I Want More – feature in the thrilling and stylised story of three sex workers who square off against their abusive boss.
Set mainly in the Canary Islands’ Tenerife, the new Netflix series has music at its core, with each episode typically beginning with “a big music moment” and tracks adding much to the action and pacing of the episodes. Two of Dana and Max’s songs feature in Episode 1 and a third in Episode 3.
This isn’t the first time that Dana McKeon crossed paths with some very big names. In 2010, she had ended up beatboxing for Bruno Mars.
After the American superstar’s concert in Stockholm back in October 2010, Dana was given a golden opportunity to meet Mars backstage.
So the Maltese artist did what she does best, and ended up impressing the multi-Grammy Award winner as he cooled down post-show.