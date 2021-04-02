‘This Is Crazy!’: Maltese Beatboxer’s Music Features On New Netflix Series By The Creators Of Money Heist

Known for her hybrid beatboxing-and-singing style, Dana McKeon has been living it up and grinding it out beyond our shores for a while now… but her latest achievement sees the Maltese artist’s songs being featured on the 21st century’s silver screen.

It’s downright impossible to find someone in Malta who has yet to hear of Money Heist (or La Casa De Papel). With its action-packed script, unmistakeable soundtrack and colourful group costume ideas, the Netflix series has become an honourary Maltese institution. Now, the island’s close relation to the series just got another wonderful addition.

“Wow, this is crazy,” the young Maltese artist took to Facebook to announce. “A dream come true!”

“I remember sitting in a little recording studio creating my Beatbox Album a couple of years ago and thinking⁣, ‘What would make this project amazing and meaningful?” Dana reminisced. “So I set a personal intention: To reimagine “mouth music” in the most authentic way possible and create real empowering, badass songs that connect with people all around the world.”

“That’s the energy I put into every single song I wrote and recorded for the album Beatbox Me in collaboration with my friend, Max,” she continued.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ “Fast forward one year since the release of our album… and we’ve received some super exciting news!”

Three songs by the pair – Earthquake, Ready to Go and I Want More – feature in the thrilling and stylised story of three sex workers who square off against their abusive boss.

Set mainly in the Canary Islands’ Tenerife, the new Netflix series has music at its core, with each episode typically beginning with “a big music moment” and tracks adding much to the action and pacing of the episodes. Two of Dana and Max’s songs feature in Episode 1 and a third in Episode 3.

“From a dream I dreamt in that little studio to hearing my music in one of the newest global Netflix hits, here’s my takeaway,” Dana continued, going on to tell her friends and followers to “not underestimate the power of intention” and “trust your intuition.”

“Every morning you have two choices: Continue to sleep with your dreams or wake up and make them happen!⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣” Dana said. “Because when you share what’s deeply personal, you unlock what is universal.”