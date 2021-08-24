TikTok Video Leads To Major Record Deal With American Sony Music For Luke Chappell

Maltese musician, Luke Chappell, signed a major US distribution deal with American Sony Music and he’s set to release his first song with them on 27th August.

“I posted a Tiktok video of me singing this song and a record deal was sent to me shortly after my success with ‘Lonely Again’ and now I’m blessed enough to be here,” Chappell said in an article written by him and his team.

Chappell is an 18-year-old singer and songwriter whose appearance at the 2018 rendition of X-Factor Malta launched him into our radars.

Soon after “stepping out of the X-Factor shadow” he released his hit song ‘Lonely Again’ which impressively reached the 5 million streams mark on Spotify.

His talent management secured Chappell this incredible record deal with a distribution company that forms part of the division of Sony Music ‘US’ and it will be focusing on one single called ‘Hold On’.

The single was described as a “beautiful and melodic, yet haunting, song that reflects on the seemingly romantic yet hurtful experience of falling in-love and holding onto the memory of a person”.

Chappell explained that instead of choosing to ignore and repress his emotions, he deals with them head on by writing them down and “turning them into lyrics”.