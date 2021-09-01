‘Time To Sue Kanye West’: Malta’s YouTube Meme King Was Sampled On The Biggest Album Of The Year (Kind Of)
Whether or not you’re a Kanye West fan (don’t get me started), it’s been close to impossible to avoid the Chicago-born rapper’s name in the past couple of days. After months of anticipation, West’s expansive 10th studio album DONDA – which runs for nearly two whole hours – was finally released last Sunday, breaking historic streaming records immediately.
But it looks like Mr. West forgot to mention one Maltese YouTuber in his credits.
No stranger to controversial decisions both in his personal life and his music choices, Kanye West broke the internet one more time this weekend with his new 27 tracks. Everyone from highly controversial figures Marilyn Manson and DaBaby to incarcerated gang leader Larry Hoover’s son features on the album, but one of the most viral moments came during the track Remote Control.
The track ends with a straight-up sample of Globglogabgalab, a meme which rose to fame three years ago with millions of views on YouTube.
Somehow, though, that wasn’t even the weirdest thing about the track.
One extremely keen listener was quick to take to Twitter hours after the release for one insane observation – the specific version of the meme sampled by Kanye West is actually a mash-up remix by Grandayy, the Maltese YouTuber with millions of subscribers and daily views.
“Fun fact: the Globgogabgalab sample at the end of Remote Control on Donda is actually specifically from a Grandayy mashup of Globgogabgalab and Gucci Gang that’s just been thrown through an AI stem splitter,” Twitter user KrashHash explained. “You can tell because you can hear the Lil Pump track’s drums as well.”
It didn’t take long for the young Maltese meme king to reply himself, jokingly jesting: “Time to sue Kanye West.”
video for comparison because im not taking the piss
— elle (@KrashHash) August 29, 2021
And this should come as no surprise either – Grandayy’s edit has amassed over 45 million views in the last two years.
On top of all that, with people saying the whole thing might’ve very well just been Kanye’s own small tribute to his daughter North, it’s quite awesome to think of mega-celebrity families laughing their asses off at a meme made by a Maltese man.
It only took Donda 24 hours to set a whole lot of streaming records.
By Sunday evening, it had officially become the album with the most #1s in Apply Music history, with Malta being one of the 130+ countries it topped.
It was streamed over 60 million times in the US in the first full day of its release, making it the most-streamed album on the app for 2021 and the third most-streamed in Apple Music history.
On Spotify, the album garnered almost 100 million first day streams on the global Spotify chart, the second biggest album debut of all time.
So maybe, just maybe, this really is the time for Grandayy to ask Ye for a cheque?
