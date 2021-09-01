‘Time To Sue Kanye West’: Malta’s YouTube Meme King Was Sampled On The Biggest Album Of The Year (Kind Of)

Whether or not you’re a Kanye West fan (don’t get me started), it’s been close to impossible to avoid the Chicago-born rapper’s name in the past couple of days. After months of anticipation, West’s expansive 10th studio album DONDA – which runs for nearly two whole hours – was finally released last Sunday, breaking historic streaming records immediately.

But it looks like Mr. West forgot to mention one Maltese YouTuber in his credits.

No stranger to controversial decisions both in his personal life and his music choices, Kanye West broke the internet one more time this weekend with his new 27 tracks. Everyone from highly controversial figures Marilyn Manson and DaBaby to incarcerated gang leader Larry Hoover’s son features on the album, but one of the most viral moments came during the track Remote Control.

The track ends with a straight-up sample of Globglogabgalab, a meme which rose to fame three years ago with millions of views on YouTube.

Somehow, though, that wasn’t even the weirdest thing about the track.