Touching And Daring: The Travellers’ Latest Song About Mental Health Aims To Help Those Struggling To Speak Up

For this release, The Travellers have teamed up with the Richmond Foundation with the aim of delivering a message of hope to everyone dealing with mental health issues and to inspire those struggling to speak up and talk to a professional.

With this latest single, the band has continued its journey of success with something different from its usual musical offering, with Il-Biża’ telling a touching tale of the internal struggles resulting from mental health issues.

With award-winning hits ranging from mainstream to niche genres, these guys definitely know how to impress the crowds and today they returned to the local music scene today with the release of their latest single Il-Biża’, or F ear .

Loved and famed for their unique and catchy tunes, The Travellers have proved over and over again that they are among the very best the Maltese islands have to offer.

With one out of four people struggling with mental health, the song touches upon a pertinent issue. In fact, Malta sees more people struggling than the European average, highlighting the need for more openness and a change in mentality.

Guitarist Andrew Vella was the main inspiration, as he wrote the song while going through a tough time. Personifying the concept of struggling with mental health, it turned out to be a great song to collaborate with Richmond on.

But all band members have had trouble mental health-wise, and saxophonist Sylvano Mizzi says that reaching out for help should never be something to be afraid of. “The most important thing is to talk to someone.”

From bright, neon colours to darker scenes, the music video of Il-Biża’ strikingly illustrates the feelings of isolation and depression that come with mental health issues.

Anthony Mizzi, the music video’s star, convincingly personifies his inner demons and nails the relatable expressions of frustration and exhaustion.

The character eventually finds resolution, which goes along with the change of lyrics, lighting and scenery. These changes as well as the stark contrast in colour and darkness convey that the darker times will eventually get better and be replaced by brighter days.

“There’s no shame in speaking out and looking for help. We want to destigmatise mental health, and Richmond offers some of the greatest help you can get,” Mizzi said on the band’s behalf.

A 24-hour support service is available by calling 1770 or via online chat at OLLI Chat and Kellimni.com.

Have you listened to Il-Biża’ yet?