‘Tragic And Untimely Loss’: Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies At 50

Legendary Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at 50 years of age, the band announced on social media on 25th March. “The Foo Fighters Family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” they wrote.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.” Till now, the cause of death has not been confirmed. However, he was reportedly found unresponsive in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was on tour. The band was due to perform at the Estereo Picnic Festival in Bogota, that night. The festival stage on which the Foo Fighters were to perform was, instead, made into a candlelight vigil in Hawkins’ honour.

“[Our] hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.” Alongside frontman Dave Grohl, Hawkins was a popular member of the group, having appeared in the band’s recently released horror-comedy film, “Studio 666.” Hawkins’ death spurred words from others in the industry, most notably Def Leppard, who reacted to the ‘horrible news’ in a public announcement on their own social media.

In addition to his drumming with the Foo Fighters, Hawkins also provided vocals, guitar, and piano to various recordings. He performed the lead vocal on a cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Have A Cigar’.