Watch: Matteo Bocelli And Encanto Singer Sebastián Yatra Choose Malta For Beautiful Music Video 

Global vocal powerhouses Matteo Bocelli and Sebastián Yatra have just released the music video for their new song and the backdrop probably looks quite familiar.

Tu Luz Quedó, an emotional ballad of love and heartbreak, is filmed in some of Malta’s most scenic locations, including Mdina, Valletta and Fort Manoel.

Bocelli is the son of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who has performed in Malta before, while Yatra is the Colombian star behind Dos Oruguitas, which featured in the Disney hit Encanto and which was nominated for an Academy Award.