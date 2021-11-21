Valletta Baroque Festival Is Back In January 2022 Celebrating Music From The 17th And 18th Century

The Valletta Baroque Festival will be back in January 2022 for its 10th edition celebrating music from the 17th and 18th centuries.

Spread over 18 venues, including the Manoel Theatre, Archaeology Museum, Verdala Palace, San Anton Palace and various churches and Cathedrals across Malta, the festival will see 36 different concerts between 14th and 29th January.

Led by Festivals Malta, the concerts will feature some of the world’s best artists and ensembles like Mahan Esfahani, Charlie Siem, Gabetta Consort with Franco Fagioli, Vasillis Varvaresos, Avi Avital, and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment.

Several local artists will also get the spotlight they deserve with The Rock Troupers with a Baroque, The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and The Monteverdi Project directed by Marco Mencoboni, as well as the Valletta Baroque Ensemble and KorMalta in Handel’s iconic Messiah conducted by Christian Curnyn, taking part in the festival.

“Baroque music is part of our DNA – we are surrounded by baroque culture here in Malta,” festival director Kenneth Zammit Tabona said.

For tickets and more information visit the Valletta Baroque Festival.

