Vintage Vinyl And Live Local Artists: Don’t Miss Out On The B E W Y L D Record Stall Night

17th July is worldwide Record Store Day, and tomorrow from 8pm onward the Rocky Valley Garden in St. Julian’s will be welcoming music fans and artists alike. Rather than making you go to a record store, B E W Y L D will be creating an eclectic record store for you on the spot.

Are you a fan of vinyl? If so, don’t miss out on the B E W Y L D Record Stall Night , where music fans unite to explore stalls selling anything your vinyl heart desires while enjoying live indie pop by local artists.

With stalls from different stores, a record store vibe will be created for you during the night. People will be selling vinyl, CDs, cassettes, music bio books, musical equipment, artworks and more. Keep an eye out for The Vintage Collection MT, as they’ll be selling vinyl on the night.

Aside from the record stalls, the music documentary ‘Other Music’ will be screened and live music will be played. Enjoy contemporary synth-pop by princess wonderful, in collaboration with the moving beats of Hearts Beating in Time and guitarist Ben Bailey.

The event will be following COVID-19 guidelines, as people are asked to wear masks, use hand sanitiser and socially distance. But that doesn’t take the fun out of B E W Y L D Record Stall Night. Get ready for a wild one!

If you want to book a table or are interested in selling music records, you can send an email to [email protected]. Bookings for tables are highly suggested.

Will you be going to the B E W Y L D Record Stall Night?