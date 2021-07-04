WATCH: After Lapes Diss Track, Mario Vella Calls Up His Mum To See If It’s All True

One of Malta’s most prominent musicians has reacted to a new diss track all about him in a very signature way. “Ma, listen… is all this true about you and Lapes?” Mario Vella asks with a serious face in a new video uploaded to social media. Vella, the frontman of Maltese indie favourites Brikkuni, is well known for his subtle and sarcastic takes on things – but calling up his mother to ask if she slept with Lapes, the rapper who alleged so in his new diss track, had Vella’s followers in stitches.

Posted by Mario Vella on Sunday, July 4, 2021

After seemingly confirming the relationship, Vella briefly looks downtrodden before breaking into a huge smile and imitating Lapes’ signature staccato style of delivering his bars.

Lapes, a Malta’s Got Talent finalist, went all out in his song Nimxu Pass earlier this week, which featured some blistering lines taking on the indie favourite. The whole beef seemingly started after Lapes released his summer single Kontroll, which saw a departure from his usual sound in way of a poppier vibe – and it seems some of Vella’s comments since then struck a nerve with the rapper known for going for the jugular in his bars. Vella’s hilarious and disarming response is par for the course for the man who has made a reputation through brutal social media takedowns himself. However, both musicians are widely loved and respected in their scenes and are considered two of the most talented writers out there right now – so it’s safe to say that fans from both sides will be waiting eagerly to see what’s next in this feud.

Check out Lapes’ Nimxu Pass below:

Did you ever expect these two musicians to go head to head with each other?