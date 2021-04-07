WATCH: Aidan Drops Nostalgic Summer Vibes Music Video For His Latest Maltese Pop Hit Naħseb Fik

After stealing the show at Mużika Mużika with his latest hit single, local musician Aidan capitalised on his latest success with the release of a nostalgic summer vibes music video. Naħseb Fik is a love-struck pop track, and unlike other songs in its genre, it’s sung entirely in Maltese, adding to the diversity of the local music scene. And this fresh approach, together with catchy lyrics and an enticing backbeat, has made it an instant island hit.

It’s only fair then that such a track is accompanied by a music video, one which embodies the song’s local spirit and features characteristic shots of Maltese culture and landscapes as our protagonist passionately sings to the tune in his mother tongue. Through sun-kissed days and rainy nights, the music video transports the viewer through the intimate emotions and memories that are shared between lovers, all in 4K cinematic glory. While in most cases singing in your mother tongue creates limitations, Naħseb Fik has broken past barriers and has been well received among all music lovers alike. Since its release, the track has climbed to the top of local charts and at one point even toppled Destiny’s Eurovision song on Apple Music’s Top 100: Malta playlist.

Since its release, Naħseb Fik has garnered over 135,000 listens across streaming platforms. And with summer and positive vibes around the corner, it’s only a matter of time until we are riding with our windows down and with the tune of Naħseb Fik on the radio and the lyrics on our lips. Naħseb Fik was directed by Gary Bugeja. The Director of photography was Victor Abela, the stylist was Malcolm Gauci and the set designer was Andrew Borg Wirth. Tag someone who needs to add this track to their playlist