WATCH: Brooke Borg Returns In Dazzling Comeback, Ready For The Summer Season

Malta’s golden girl shines once more in her latest comeback release ‘Over’. Having grown up in the spotlight, Brooke Borg continues to prove that she is unstoppable when it comes to chasing her dreams.

Having taken a short hiatus from the spotlight, Brooke used the time to focus and work on a slew of material to continue her journey as an artist in the future.

She is now back with ‘Over’, which promises to dazzle Maltese audiences with its fresh, bopping sound that is perfect for the summer season as people get ready to dance the night away to their favourite tunes.