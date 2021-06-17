WATCH: Brooke Borg Returns In Dazzling Comeback, Ready For The Summer Season
Malta’s golden girl shines once more in her latest comeback release ‘Over’. Having grown up in the spotlight, Brooke Borg continues to prove that she is unstoppable when it comes to chasing her dreams.
Having taken a short hiatus from the spotlight, Brooke used the time to focus and work on a slew of material to continue her journey as an artist in the future.
She is now back with ‘Over’, which promises to dazzle Maltese audiences with its fresh, bopping sound that is perfect for the summer season as people get ready to dance the night away to their favourite tunes.
The song has already seen great success on the BMAT PRS Malta Airplay Charts, landing at number three following its release on 3rd June.
Once more, Brooke lets her powerful vocals be on full display while still keeping up the playfulness of ‘Over’ and what is easily a fun and summery vibe, perfect for the season.
