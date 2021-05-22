د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Destiny Gives Strongest Performance Yet At Eurovision Final

Malta’s Eurovision hopeful Destiny saved her best performance for the most important night of her life.

She was sixth to perform at tonight’s Eurovision Grand Final in Rotterdam and she lit up the stage with her most energetic, confident and sassy performance yet of Je Me Casse.

 

All the performances are being posted on the official Facebook page of the Eurovision Song Contest and Malta’s entry already has by far the most traction, with over 7,000 likes and more than 1,000 shares.

Can Destiny bring the trophy home?

