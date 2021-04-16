WATCH: Destiny Releases Symphonic Version Of ‘Je Me Casse’ And It’s Smooth AF

The Eurovision starlet has joined the island’s finest musicians of The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, producing a beautiful rendition of the song in the heart of Fort St. Elmo, Valletta.

Just a month ahead of this year’s Eurovision, Destiny has blessed us with a symphonic version of her earworm “Je Me Casse” and it’s smooth as hell.

In other words, it’s a feast for the eyes and ears.

It’s been a month of highs for Destiny. Last week, she announced her record deal with music giants Sony Music. It’s a true affirmation that“Je Me Casse” has the potential of an international hit. Also, her song has already garnered over four million views on Youtube and half a million on Spotify.

While Destiny will surely do Malta proud in Rotterdam this May, bookmakers have even predicted that she might take home the crown this year.

