WATCH: Four Leading Maltese Singers Join Forces In Powerful Song About Authentic Love    

The Thunder singer’s latest single Skin Deep features Gaia Cauchi as well as Malta’s two most recent Eurovision Song Contest representatives Michela Pace and Destiny Chukunyere.

Maxine Pace has joined forces with three other leading Maltese female singers to create a powerful song about the importance of authentic love.

Maxine described her latest song as one that shares a message of self-love, truth and empowerment.

“It is all about learning how to love yourself authentically, even in your most vulnerable days,” she said.

“I am truly honoured to have had the opportunity to record this song with such strong, powerful women.”

Skin Deep was recorded, produced and mixed by Peter Borg, written by Muxu and Maxine, mastered by Matt Hyde, and features instrumentals by Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur (keyboards) and Peter Borg (guitars and drums).

The music video is the work of Steven Levi Vella and Jean Claude Vella.

