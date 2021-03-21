WATCH: Glen Vella Wins Muzika Muzika With Touching Song About Moment He Met His Husband
Glen Vella has been named the winner of the 2021 edition of Muzika Muzika -Festival Kanzunetta Maltija, one of the biggest Maltese language festivals on the island.
Vella won with the track ‘Ħarsa Biss’ after tallying both the jury’s and the public’s televote, where Vella won the public televote and Christian Arding won the jury vote to nab second place.
‘Ħarsa Biss’ is a beautiful dedication to the moment Vella met his husband Sandro.
In a sweet video uploaded prior to the show, Vella recounts how both he and his husband were involved in a musical show involving a scene where they had to make direct eye contact… and it’s been history ever since.
In a video message after the win, Vella praised the staff and team behind the show, saying his win wasn’t just his but was for everyone who believed in him and his music.
His husband Sandro as well as Vella’s family and loved ones also posted a beautiful video dedicated to the singer, leaving Vella saying he was “feeling too emotional” after seeing it.
Muzika Muzika was broadcast live on TVM over three days in its comeback edition after an eight-year hiatus. Around 90,000 viewers tuned in to the see over 20 artists perform a number of original Maltese tracks.