WATCH: Glen Vella Wins Muzika Muzika With Touching Song About Moment He Met His Husband

Glen Vella has been named the winner of the 2021 edition of Muzika Muzika -Festival Kanzunetta Maltija, one of the biggest Maltese language festivals on the island.

Vella won with the track ‘Ħarsa Biss’ after tallying both the jury’s and the public’s televote, where Vella won the public televote and Christian Arding won the jury vote to nab second place.

‘Ħarsa Biss’ is a beautiful dedication to the moment Vella met his husband Sandro.

In a sweet video uploaded prior to the show, Vella recounts how both he and his husband were involved in a musical show involving a scene where they had to make direct eye contact… and it’s been history ever since.