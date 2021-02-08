WATCH: Half A Dozen Bands Later, Malta’s Alternative Stalwart Embarks On His First Solo Project

After years of hustling in the local music scene, establishing one of the island’s most popular alternative festivals, and touring the world with one of his many musical projects, local singer and songwriter Nick Morales has finally settled down to record his very first solo project.

And it kicks off with his latest single, a pop-infused track – You Don’t Call.

“The idea of the project is to capture everyday experiences and turn them into songs, to connect with people through emotions and send a message,” Morales said.

You Don’t Call Me tells the familiar story of a romantic breakup where the thought of your former partner results in paranoia, anxiety and stress kicking into overdrive.

The song’s repetitive lyrics provide digestible hooks that make it an easy listen while also conveying the inner thoughts and concerns of an individual strife with struggle.

The music video features Morales as the protagonist who finds himself in this exact position. Torn apart by the break up, his imagination leads him to dark places and he ends up going on a reckless adventure before ending up on the beach.

For a man who has dipped his toes in all genres, with projects like nosnow/noalps and BILA, You Don’t Call is a stark difference from what we would expect coming from the local music veteran.

However, Morales has made it clear that this project is an amalgamation of several musical genres, from punk to flamenco.

“The album will be a mix of English and Maltese lyrics,” he continued. “I tackle other subjects such as refugees and even how we don’t live in the present and are always thinking about the past or future.”

The project was funded by Arts Council Malta, allowing Morales to employ the best of the best in David Vella of Temple Studio.

