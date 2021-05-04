WATCH: Ħarsa Biss! Mużika Mużika’s Winning Song Gets Spectacular Cinematography Treatment In New Music Video

A new music video for Ħarsa Biss has just landed – featuring clever cinematography, clever synchronized set changes and the tune we’ve all come to love.

After winning Mużika Mużika with his interpretation of Ħarsa Biss, Glen Vella and co. decided to up the ante with the accompanying music video, employing a popular videography technique rarely seen in local productions.

The music video of Ħarsa Biss was shot and edited in a way that gives it the feel of one, continuous shot and in doing so incorporates clever synchronised set, costume, props and lighting changes to transition from scene to scene.

That’s just the icing on the cake for the love track that swept the competition at this year’s Mużika Mużika festival.

“The music video is an investment that the Mużika Mużika board felt was necessary for the winning song and the festival in general. An investment that we plan to adopt for every winning song in the future,” said the Chairman of Mużika Mużika Raymond Bugeja.

Ħarsa Biss’ music video was shot in a dimly lit room at Fort St. Angelo in Birgu. Though the video might be just three-and-a-half minutes long, the cast and crew spent several hours rehearsing to make sure it came out just right.

“Ħarsa Biss will be kept alive through this music video. This video is part of the legacy that this prestigious festival will leave behind it,” said Festivals Malta Chairman, Norman Hamilton.

