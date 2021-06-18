WATCH: It’s Over! Brooke Borg Beams Bright On Return To Spotlight With New Hit Single

Maltese singer Brooke Borg has made her triumphant comeback to the spotlight with a hit single featuring a fresh new sound and a strong message.

Brooke has started a new chapter in both her personal and professional life with the release of Over – a song about healing after breakups featuring a re-energised familiar face along with a revitalising boppy sound that will have you heading to the dancefloor.

The Malta Eurovision Song contestant holds nothing back on her return to the music scene, choosing to unleash a flashy music video featuring backup dancers, multiple outfit changes and a production value like never before.

Although it has been way too long since the musician last released a track, ‘Over’ goes to show that Brooke hasn’t lost her edge and still possesses the vocal prowess and energy that made us fall in love with her the first time around.

And with close to 15,000 views since its release earlier this week, it appears that her fans missed her too…