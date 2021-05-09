WATCH: Kapitlu Tlettax Release Emotional Track Dedicated To Ramiro Mallia Featuring The Youth’s Family And Friends

The music video opens with a message from Ramiro’s family themselves speaking about Ramiro and his fight with leukaemia and their intentions to open a foundation in his name – Ramiro And Friends.

With the help of local singer Janice Mangion, Kapitlu Tlettax carefully put together one of their best pieces of work to date, Stenna Li Mhux Tistenna, an emotional hip-hop ballad dedicated to the late Ramiro.

Following his tragic death, Ramiro’s family approached local rap duo Kapitlu Tlettax to help immortalise their son’s name through the power of music.

Ramiro Mallia tragically lost his life in a gas leak accident last month but his memory will forever live on through the people that loved him and the music that was created for him.

The track then opens with violins accompanied by the Mangion’s elegant voice before Kapitlu Tlettax turns words into passionate rhymes about Ramiro and the humble life he lived.

Ramiro died on 25th March 2021 after he was discovered unconscious on the floor of the bathroom of his home. It is believed that a gas leak from a bathroom heater led to carbon monoxide poisoning.

A cancer survivor himself, Ramiro inspired scores of people with his selfless dedication to volunteering at Puttinu Cares – a message which comes across clearly through the words and rhymes of Stenna Li Mhux Tistenna.

The music video also features shots of Ramiro’s funeral, with hundreds of people gathering around his coffin, as well as snippets of people speaking about how the youth impacted their lives.

Stenna Li Mhux Tistenna speaks volumes about Ramiro and what he meant to people’s lives, and one can’t help but get emotional reflecting on the tragedy of the events.

Nonetheless, Kapitlu Tlettax and Janice Mangion do justice to the late youth’s life and his memory will forever be immortalised in Stenna Li Mhux Tistenna.

Ramiro’s family and his two-year girlfriend spoke to Xarabank about the young man’s life and how they are grappling with his tragic death. You can watch the full episode below.

