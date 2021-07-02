WATCH: Lapes Just Went All Out On A Mario Vella Diss Track – ‘Malta Ma Tixtieqx Tibqa’ Tisimgħek Tistona’

After releasing a much poppier and radio-friendly introduction to his new album in the form of Kontroll last week, Lapes has gone back to what he’s most known for – a no-holds-barred diss track. But while his songs usually target a whole variety of people and organisations, Nimxu Pass only has one person in its sights: Mario Vella.

This latest one has promised to do just that, and you can easily see why; on one hand, you have popular rapper and Malta’s Got Talent finalist Lapes, and on the other, alternative music juggernaut Mario Vella.

Maltese diss tracks are few and far in between, but when one sees the light of day, you know it’s going to cause a whole lot of ripples on a tiny island like ours.

The outspoken frontman of Maltese alt stalwarts Brikkuni, Vella has been known to not hold back on sarcastic Facebook comments on a number of local personalities, politicians and performers, and it’s not the first time that the two have crossed paths. From the rapper’s rise to more mainstream fame last year at Malta’s Got Talent to the two artists performing at a Valletta protest in 2019, Malta is small enough for Mario Vella and Lapes to have been in the same room more than once.

Now, however, it seems like it’s all bubbled up… at least as far as Lapes is concerned.

From jabs at Mario’s age to the standard sexual references to his mother (because of course), it’s a feast of savage comments. It really is one of those things you have to check out, so headphones on and enjoy the show.

“I didn’t lose my roots and I won’t lose them,” the young rapper said on Facebook yesterday while sharing the track a week after Kontroll.

Lapes’ comments came after some people commented about his drastic change in style for the new album’s debut single, with some even going so far as to claim this would be a permanent and negative switch.

“I’m not one to stay boasting about what I’ve done, but whoever has been following me since the beginning should understand me because they know me enough and know that I do whatever I want and answer to no one.”

“This is the first one I’m getting off my chest. On the 7th of July, the second one is coming,” he finished.

And with his album launch coming just 24 hours after that, it’s looking like a very busy couple of weeks for Lapes.