WATCH LIVE: Take A Trip To Outer-Space With This Maltese New Year’s Music Livestream

The time has come to say goodbye to 2020 and launch into the New Year with an interstellar music experience like never before

3… 2… 1… blast off!

Trackage Scheme and Esplora Malta’s live music event is live right now featuring three of the island’s most sought-after house, electro and techno DJs manning the deck for a three hour galactic livestream.

Owen Jay, Kerg and Cain will be your co-pilots for the evening so sit back, strap in and relax because we’re about to go on a journey.

The performance takes place at Esplora Malta but you’ll be transported to the great abyss as the DJs navigate through time and space as they take you through their musical journey.

It’s the New Year’s Eve send off that we all desperately need and it’s going to be super chilled and super fun.

Whether you’re with friends or family, this is the livestream you need playing in the background to accompany your night of celebrations.

So what are you waiting for? Tune in now live from Lovin Malta’s Facebook and enjoy a trip through the universe!

