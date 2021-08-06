WATCH: Local Band The Busker Return With New Frontman And Light, Summery Vibes In Latest Song
Local band The Busker have made their comeback with the final song of their X trilogy. Their new song Loose introduces the band to new musical territories of genre and style while welcoming their new frontman: Dav.Jr.
Having previously taken part in Malta’s X-Factor, singer-songwriter Dav.Jr has joined forces with the band to bring the group to a whole new level – revamping the band as we know it.
Loose offers fun and light-hearted vibes that’ll guarantee you to get lost in the fun RnB and pop references throughout the song.
The self-produced track also comes with a self-produced music video in which The Busker use 90s-inspired themes. It adds the cherry on top of a concept that highlights the group’s efforts to take things lightly – all while maintaining fun and chill vibes throughout.
2021 has been a new beginning for the group. Their line-up has been revamped and they have played with new genres and styles, keeping their songs fresh while showing audiences the wide range they are capable of.
You can watch Loose on YouTube or stream it on Spotify right now!
