WATCH: Local Band The Busker Return With New Frontman And Light, Summery Vibes In Latest Song

Local band The Busker have made their comeback with the final song of their X trilogy. Their new song Loose introduces the band to new musical territories of genre and style while welcoming their new frontman: Dav.Jr.

Having previously taken part in Malta’s X-Factor, singer-songwriter Dav.Jr has joined forces with the band to bring the group to a whole new level – revamping the band as we know it.

Loose offers fun and light-hearted vibes that’ll guarantee you to get lost in the fun RnB and pop references throughout the song.