WATCH: Local Rapper Releases Emotional Seven Track Album For Each Day Of The Week

“7 songs for 7 days of the week”: local rapper Jacob Borg has released a rap/hip-hop album and music video which represents the “highs and lows that come with the transition of adolescence to adulthood”. The album is called National Submerge Week and it acts as a direct sequel to his debut project Peanuts in which his childhood took centre stage. His new project builds on this theme by adding the transitional aspect of adolescence to adulthood, while including the “responsibilities, assumptions and expectations” that come as a prerequisite to these defining years.

“With the project’s title, water-based theme and content I compare this experience to a leap of faith into the ocean, with all the weight placed upon you, you can either drown and sink or rise to the surface as your true self” the young rapper explained. “This idea is perfectly captured in the music video shot and produced by The InSynk Collective,” he continued.

Photography and artwork done by Maria Galea at The InSynk Collective

Borg admitted that although the writing process was long and tedious, it resulted in some of his most emotionally fueled and well-written lyrics to date. The self-proclaimed “90s kid” also collaborated with some other local talents including “Chris Vella, Sam Christie and Milo Bank$”. “Collaborating is always a great time, these guys are some of my closest friends and are always there to support me”. He also worked with JOON who he described as a “crazy talented artist and overall lovely person”. “I can’t thank her enough for giving me the opportunity.”

Below are the tracks: 1. Vocal Static

2. Grim Fandango

3. Going Away feat. Chris Vella, Sam Christie and Milo Bank$ (Originally Released 20/09/21)

4. Love Lost feat. Chris Vella, JOON

5. Casper

6. Water Weight (Music Video Attached)

7. Champions League