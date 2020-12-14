WATCH: Malta’s Franciscan Friars Capture Christmas Sprit With Beautiful O Holy Night Performance

And a group of Franciscan Capuchin Friars in Malta have done just that with their rendition of O Holy Night.

While we might not be able to spend Christmas the way we hoped we would this year, there’s no excuse for not spreading the joy this festive season.

This version is particularly special, with the brothers of the Franciscan order coming together on video to perform and sing the festive song. Moreover, those who didn’t actually perform took part by lip-syncing the lyrics with their loved ones by their side, including children and extended family.

Though this Christmas will be different from what we are used to, with restrictions still in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this goes to show that you can still spread the joy encapsulated by the holiday through the power of music.

The song is also accompanied by a music video of the Brothers performing at the friary along with nativity decorations to get you in the Christmas spirit.

The music video was led by Brother Jethro Bajada on vocals with accompanying instrumentals by Analise Mifsud on piano and Brother Mark Scicluna on violin. The song was produced by Mirko Galea.

