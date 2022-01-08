WATCH: Maltese DJ Edd Named By BBC Radio 1 As One Of Its Top 10 Future Dance Stars Of The Year

Maltese DJ and producer Edd has scored a major achievement after being named by BBC Radio 1 as one of its top ten future dance stars of the year.

Edd took to social media to express his gratitude and sheer disbelief, stating he was stuck inside finishing off assignments when he found out he had been featured on the prestigious list, which was compiled by British DJs Sarah Story, Danny Howard and Pete Tong.

“What an absolute honour,” he said as he thanked the three DJs.