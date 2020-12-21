WATCH: Maltese Duo Perform In International Spring Orchestra Festival 2020

A young Maltese duo have performed in a recorded version of the International Spring Orchestra Festival 2020. Having meant to originally been held at the President’s Palace, the festival – organised by Karl Fiorini – was postponed and then recorded in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Spring Orchestra Festival 2020 aired on TVM 2 on the 19th December, with a re-air made available on the 20th December. Both musicians, Daniel Zak Borg (aged 19) and Bernard Curmi (aged 16), have been performing together over the past year and have already performed in numerous public and private events together – including the Notte Bianca and the Hybrid Festival. Though they have a versatile style and repertoire, their main genre is Classical – which is considered one of the most demanding genres to perform due to requiring endless practise, technique and meticulous communication.

Borg, a pianist in possession of an LRSM diploma, is currently a student at the University of Malta for Medicine and Surgery. From an early age, he has participated in several annual concerts, recitals, and competitions. This includes when Borg became the first Maltese person to perform at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York after placing 2nd in an international competition. He is also currently teaching piano with the aim of providing aspiring pianists the best tips possible as well as numerous opportunities for them to perform. Curmi meanwhile, son of the well-known George Curmi ‘Il-Puse’, is a violinist who currently is studying Performing Arts at MCAST. Having come from a family of musicians, Curmi first started playing violin at the age of four. At the age of six, Curmi made his public debut at the Auberge De Castille, Valletta. Since then, Curmi has performed in countless other events, including the August Moon Ball. He also is a member of the Malta Youth Orchestra and The Palace String Orchestra – having previously performed as a soloist for both orchestras as well.

Their performance in the 14th edition of the International Spring Orchestra concert features a showcase specially dedicated to Beethoven to mark the renowned composer’s 250th Birthday (17th December). The concert has been carefully constructed to showcase some of his greatest works, including the Moonlight Sonata and Romance in F. Works by Rachmaninoff, Kreisler, Brahms, and George Curmi himself are also featured in the concert – which is intended to provide much-needed joie de vivre in this year’s more testing Christmas period. The full performance can be watched online here. Did you enjoy their performance? Comment below!

